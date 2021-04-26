Last Updated:

Razzie Awards 2021: Sia Wins 'Worst Director', Rudy Giuliani Bags 'Worst Supporting Actor'

Razzie Awards 2021: Sia's controversial documentary Music landed her the award for Worst Director. Rudy Giuliani received Worst Supporting Actor award.

Source: Sia's IG/ Rudy Giuliani's IG

Razzie Awards 2021 finally happened a day prior to the Oscars. They announced the worst achievements in film for the year 2020. Various movies including the pro-Donald Trump film Absolute Proof won the title of "Worst Picture". Other than this, Mike Lindell won the award for Worst Actor for his appearance in the movie. On the other hand Sia's Music, a controversial documentary took home three awards. Read further to know more about Razzie Awards 2021 winners.

Razzie Awards 2021 winners

Singer Sia's controversial documentary that was under fire for the depiction of autism bagged three awards which include Worst Director, Worst Actress for Kate Hudson, and Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler. The movie was released in February 2021 and the controversy took place after the release of the trailer in November 2020. Netizens called the singer out for not casting someone on the autistic spectrum to play the character.

Sia took to her Twitter to address the controversy and claimed that she tried to work with one of the autistic actors but they felt uncomfortable which is why she went on to cast Maddie. The fans called her reason as an excuse. One of the Twitter users also went on to accuse her of not casting them even though they were autistic. To which Sia replied that maybe they are just a bad actor. The response did not go well with the fans and they went on to give negative reviews for the movie. 

On the other hand, Rudy Giuliani received two Razzie awards for his cameo appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The New York City mayor made an appearance in the film and bagged Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his role. The movie is also nominated for Oscars. Check out the list of the winners. 

  • Worst Picture - Absolute Proof 
  • Worst Actor- Mike Lindell (Absolute Proof)
  • Worst Actress - Kate Hudson (Music)
  • Worst Supporting Actress - Maddie Zingler (Music) 
  • Worst Supporting Actor - Rudy Giuliani 
  • Worst Screen Combo - Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper 
  • Worst Director - Sia (Music) 
  • Worst Screenplay - 365 Days — Screenplay by Tomasz Klimala, Barbara BiaÅ‚owÄ…s & Tomasz Mandes, Based on the novel 365 Dri by Blanka LipiÅ„ska.
  • Worst Remake, Rip-off, Sequel - Dolittle 

