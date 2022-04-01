Razzie Awards Reverses Decision, Rescinds Bruce Willis' Award After Aphasia Diagnosis

Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as Razzie Awards, which honour the worst cinematic achievements have decided to rescind Bruce Willis' award after his family announced that the actor is suffering from aphasia, a neurological disease that affects cognitive ability. Razzies began as a way to mock award systems. The Razzies nominated Willis for eight of his performances this year in the category "Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film". The group eventually agreed that his performance in Cosmic Sin was the winner.

Razzies received a backlash from fans after they learned about Bruce's condition, which prompted them to reverse their decision. The co-founders of Razzies John Wilson and Maureen Murphy said in a statement that after considerable thinking and discussion, the Razzies have decided to revoke Bruce Willis' Razzie Award owing to his recently publicised diagnosis, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. They further stated that they realise that awarding a Razzie to someone whose medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or performance is inappropriate.

Bruce Willis' health condition

On Wednesday, Willis' family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with the cognitive illness aphasia and would be retiring from performing. The family further stated that this is such a difficult time for them and they are so grateful for the love, sympathy, and support of the fans. Willis' retirement came as a complete shock to his fans, prompting an outpouring of support from all corners.

Following this, the Razzies shared a tweet stating that they are genuinely sorry for Bruce Willis's diagnosed condition. It then stated that they wish the best to Bruce and his family. It also stated that they heard about Willis' diagnosis at the same time everyone else did. In addition, the organisation used the occasion to revoke a previous nomination for Shelley Duvall in the iconic horror film The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick for Worst Actress.

Bruce Willis' career

The 67-year-old actor began his acting career in 1980 with the film The First Deadly Sin. Since then Bruce went on to do iconic films like Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Ocean's Twelve, and many more. The actor is best known for his action films.

Image: AP