Are Patrick And Charlene Still Together? Read To Know What Happened To This Famous Couple

In Married at First Sight season 5, Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller had a great time in each other's company throughout the show. There was a chemistry that everyone noticed from their first meet at the altar onwards. The show focuses on pairing strangers together as a couple by a panel of experts. This pairing is done according to the information they shared about themself and their future partner. Charlene and Patrick were paired similarly, and they turned out to be one couple that everyone liked. They didn't have any prominent issues while together, so fans hoped if they'll continue to be a couple even after the show ends.

Are Patrick and Charlene still together?

Although they were great together during the filming of the show, the couple parted ways soon after. This came as a shock to many as they were the only couple who decided to stay together in the last episode and work towards their relationship. According to heart.co.uk, Patrick seemed to vanish on Charlene after the shooting of the show ended. This left fans disappointed since they expected this pair to stay together.

In a report by radiotimes.com, Charlene disclosed the real reason for their break up to the world. She stated that they were both in different places in life and so couldn't stay together. However, after a while, the pair were seen meeting and spending time together. Rumours started going around if the pair have reconciled. This time, Patrick took to social media to clear out the confusion. He revealed that the two of them were just good friends who met up after a long time. There's no indication given if they'll get back together.

Patrick Miller, 36 was an Operations Manager when he joined the show looking for love. He's a single guy now who's changed his career path after the show. He was seen in an X-rated music video that was made by Australian singers, Xposed Xotics. Patrick seems to enjoy the transition from being cast in a television show to now becoming a wannabe actor.

Charlene Perera, 35 was rumoured to be dating fellow contestant Mathew Lockett after Patrick, but nothing was confirmed. She then dated Marcus Tanti but they parted ways with him in 2019. She's now focusing on herself as she recently put out an exciting post announcing the completion of her MBA degree.

[Image credit: @thisischarlenep]

