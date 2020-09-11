Is 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' A Sequel To To The 2017 Horror Comedy, 'The Babysitter'?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen released on Netflix on September 10. Fans have been trying to find a connection with the 2017 movie The Babysitter. It is a sequel to the 2017 movie and picks up the story from two years later to where the original left off. The Babysitter tells the story of the night Cole discovered his babysitter was a part of a demonic cult that sacrificed the innocent to get their wishes fulfilled by the demon. Encouraged by his friend Melanie, he snooped on Bee and her high school friends to know what they do after he's gone to sleep, only to discover her stabbing a guy through his head with knives.

Cole calls 911 but the Bee and the other members of the cult, Max, Allison, John and Sonya, manage to kill the cops that arrive. Cole escapes from the house while also killing the members of the cult. He even escapes to Melanie's house and takes her father's car to deal with the only other cult member left, Bee. She wanted him to join the cult seeing as he outsmarted her whole gang, but he rams the car into her after killing all the cult members.

The sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen starts two years later. Cole is now a junior and still trying in vain to make everyone believe that he was attacked by his babysitter and her friends who were part of a demonic cult. Melanie is the only one who believes him. As he's about to be sent to a psychiatric school by his parents because of the babysitter story, he escapes with Melanie to a lake party. The members of the demonic cult come to the party, resurrected by none other than Melanie.

Is Samara Weaving in The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

Samara Weaving played the role of Bee, Cole's babysitter in The Babysitter. Even after Cole rams into her with a car at the end of that movie, she's shown to be resurrected and attacking n officer before the credits roll. In The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix, Samara returns as Bee to finish the story. However, her entrance into the story is way later than all the other demons and former cult members.

