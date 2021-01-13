Ready Player One Cast: Details About Actors & Their Characters In This Sci-fi Action Drama

Ready Player One is one of the science fiction action-adventure films by veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The 2018 movie is based on the 2011 novel by the same name from Cline. Ready Player One plot is set in the futuristic world of 2045 where much of humanity is using the virtual world OASIS as a means to escape reality. The story revolves around orphaned teenager Wade Watts and his adventure of finding hidden clues to get OASIS ownership. The movie shows him and his four allies trying to complete the tasks before a corporation can do so. Ready Player One characters and the actors earned praises for their performances. Even now, a lot of people are curious to know about the Ready Player One cast and the Ready Player One characters. Here is a look at the cast of Ready Player One and characters they played in the movie.

Ready Player One cast

Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts / Parzival

Actor Tye Sheridan had played the role of Wade Watts and his avatar Parzival in the cast of Ready Player One. He wants to seek the golden Easter egg for the ownership of OASIS. Tye Sheridan is best known for playing the young Scott Summers AKA Cyclops in the reboot X-Men film series. He made his feature film debut in 2011 with The Tree of Life. Ever since then, he had been a part of several hit movies.

Olivia Cooke as Samantha Cook / Art3mis

Olivia Cooke played the role of Samantha Cook AKA Art3mis in Ready Player One Cast. She is a female avatar in OASIS who Parzival has a crush on. She is one of the High-5 members in the movie. Olivia Cooke has played several notable roles in TV shows like Emma Decody in the A&E drama-thriller series Bates Motel and as Becky Sharp in the period drama miniseries Vanity Fair. Some of her well-known movies include Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Limehouse Golem, Ouija, etc.

Ben Mendelsohn as Nolan Sorrento / IOI-655321

The role of Nolan Sorrento / IOI-655321 in the cast of Ready Player One is played by Ben Mendelsohn. He is the CEO of Innovative Online Industries (IOI) who seeks to control the OASIS himself by inserting intrusive online advertising. The Australian actor has had several roles in movies like Animal Kingdom, The Dark Knight Rises, Starred Up, Mississippi Grind, Rogue One, Darkest Hour among others.

Lena Waithe as Helen Harris / Aech

Lena Waithe played the role of Helen Harris AKA Aech in the Ready Player One cast. Aech is the best friend of Wade Watts AKA Parzival. The screenwriter, actor and producer have won several awards and accolades over the years for her work in movies and TV shows. She has created shows like The Chi, Boomerang, Twenties. Last year she lent her voice to the Pixar animated movie Onward for the role of cyclops police officer Specter.

Simon Pegg as Ogden Morrow / Curator

Popular Hollywood actor Simon Pegg featured in Ready Player One as Ogden Morrow / Curator. He created the OASIS with James Halliday. He also appears towards the climax and reveals that he is the curator. The actor-comedian is well known for his role of Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible film series. He has also created and written for various shows in the TV industry till now.

