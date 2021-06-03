Real Housewives Star Star Erika Jayne Gets New Hulu Show On Her Legal Issues

Erika 'Jayne' Giradi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 when the show was in its sixth season. The reality television series is currently in its 11th season and Erika is part of the main cast. After years of working on the show, she is getting her own special on Hulu, but it would focus on her legal problems.

Erika Jayne's divorce & other legal issues to be shown in a Hulu original special

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be examined in an ABC News Original special for Hulu. Titled The Housewife and the Hustler, it will show the trials and tribulations of Erika Jayne. A teaser trailer of the series has already been dropped. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members will also appear and they will share their opinion on the legal drama between Erika and Tom Girardi. The Housewife and the Hustler will premiere on June 14, 2021, on the streaming service. Check out the teaser below.

Legal Drama Facing Real Housewife Erika Jayne’s Husband, Tom Girardi, Explored in ABC News Originals’ ‘The Housewife and the Hustler’



According to Variety, The Housewife and the Hustler goes inside the real-life legal drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne and legal titan Tom Girardi. Once considered a crusader of justice, Girardi now stands accused of embezzling from the victims he swore to protect. They separated in November when Erika filed for divorce and are now facing potentially disastrous legal problems as involuntary bankruptcy cases were filed against Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, in December 2020, after several lawsuits disclosed that he has allegedly stolen millions of dollars from his clients.

The Housewife and the Hustler announcement assures that it would have conversations with heads from the Los Angeles legal scene, including Chris Darden, who unsuccessfully prosecuted the O.J. Simpson case. It will also feature Real Housewives expert Heather McDonald, along with Danielle Staub of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Dana Wilkey, a former “friend” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ABC News’ Steven Baker is the executive producer of the special.

