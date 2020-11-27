'Rear Window' Cast: All About Cast Of James Stewart & Grace Kelly Starrer

Rear Window is an American mystery thriller that was released in 1954. The classic film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and was written by John Michael Hayes. The film featured James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter, Raymond Burr, amongst others in the lead roles. Rear Window was based on Cornell Woolrich's short story called It Had to Be Murder. The movie is considered one of Hitchcock's best movies. Rear Window characters like L. B. "Jeff" Jefferies, Lisa Carol Fremont, and Lars Thorwald became famous after the movie released in 1954. Read on to know more about Rear Window cast.

James Stewart as L. B. "Jeff" Jefferies

Rear Window cast included James Stewart who played the role of L. B. "Jeff" Jefferies in the classic American movie. He was a well known American actor, singer and military officer. James Stewart was known for his distinctive style of acting and an onscreen persona that gelled with each character that he ever played. He has acted in over 80 films in his movie career that spanned from 1935 to 1991.

Grace Kelly as Lisa Carol Fremont

The cast of Rear Window also includes the American film actress Grace Kelly. She was a well-known actor who starred in several films from the early to mid-1950s. Grace Kelly later became the Princess of Monaco after she married Prince Rainier III in April 1956.

Wendell Corey as NYPD Det. Lt. Thomas "Tom" J. Doyle

Actor Wendell Corey was a popular American actor and politician. He played the character of Tom, whose full name in the film was NYPD Det. Lt., Thomas J. Doyle. He later became the President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Thelma Ritter as Stella

Actress Thelma Ritter was seen playing the role of Stella in the film. The actor was best known for her comedic roles as well as for her New York accent. Thelma Ritter had received six nominations for Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in her career.

Raymond Burr as Lars Thorwald

Raymond William Stacy Burr played the character of Lars Thowald in the film. The Candian-American actor was known for his long Hollywood career having acted in numerous movies portraying various kinds of roles. He is known for his titular role in the TV drama called Ironside.

Georgine Darcy as Miss Torso

Georgine Darcy was a popular actor and dancer. She played the role of Miss Torso in the film. After that, she was famous for her portrayal in the 1960–1961 sitcom Harrigan and Son.

Other cast of 'Rear Window':

Ross Bagdasarian as the songwriter

Judith Evelyn as Miss Lonelyhearts

Sara Berner and Frank Cady as the couple living above the Thorwalds, with their dog

Jesslyn Fax as "Miss Hearing Aid"

Rand Harper and Havis Davenport as newlyweds

Irene Winston as Mrs Anna Thorwald

