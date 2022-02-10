'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder Announces Cast Of His Star Wars-inspired Film With Concept Art

After directing multi-starrer films like his version of Justice League and the Army of the Dead in recent years., Zack Synder is gearing up for another release with numerous characters. The filmmaker has announced the cast of his next film, Rebel Moon and there are multiple stars stepping into the shoes of the characters.

He also gave fans a glimpse into the world of his characters by posting concept art from the movie. Netflix, the platform on which the film will stream, called it 'mesmerising.'

Zack Snyder announces cast of next film Rebel Moon

Zack took to Twitter to post photos of the concept art of his film. In one of the pictures, four people were seen walking while a group seemed to fire at her, while an aircraft lands on the ground amid other similar objects flying in the air. In another, a group of people were bowing to a uniformed force who have guns in their hands. In the third photo, a woman could be seen chasing an animal in a snowy setting.

The 300 director also wrote that the latest additions to the cast were Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher. He added that they would be joining the previously announced Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang.

Zack shared that he was 'honoured' to welcome all of them on board. Stating that there was 'more to come', he wrote, 'let's go.'

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzW — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 9, 2022

Two members of the cast have already worked with the director. Ray Fisher was a part of the film Justice League in the role of Cyborg. Jena Malone too has collaborated with Zack in Sucker Punch.

Netflix then shared an image of a person with a warrior-like getup with a face shield and spear in his hand, looking below a palace-like structure as aircraft fly in the air.

simply mesmerized by the new concept art from Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON, a new sci-fi adventure film coming to Netflix pic.twitter.com/wIHuKgZ7Ck — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 9, 2022

Rebel Moon plot

The plot of the film revolves around a young woman with a 'mysterious past' being sent to find the warriors of neighboring planets after a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy are threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

The film is being tipped as a grand fantasy adventure.