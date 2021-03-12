Rebel Wilson Continues To Whittle Her Waistline At A Gym In A Sexy Black Pvc Catsuit

Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram stories on March 10, to share a selfie of herself flaunting her 60lb weight loss. In the now disappeared Instagram story, the SAG award nominee was seen in a black PVC catsuit while at World Gym in Tujunga. In the prior Instagram stories, Wilson topped her Spankdex athleisure attire with a yellow hoodie. Her legs looked toned as she posed for a picture among racks of weights and fitness machines while she held an armful of water bottles. She also posed with her gym trainer Gunnar Peterson while she lifted dumbells in both her hands.

Details of Rebel Wilson's weight loss and diet

Rebel Wilson devoted her 2020 to focus on her fitness and wellness and underwent a major body makeover losing 60 pounds. Earlier this year on January 27, the Australian actor appeared on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin in which she revealed how differently people were treating her after her weight loss. She said she was surprised by how much attention people were giving her after her weight transformation. She did admit that she felt she looked good even before and was confident about herself but after the weight transformation she felt super confident. What intrigued her most was how people's treatment changed towards her post-transformation. Now, that she was in a good shape, people offered to carry her groceries to the car and held doors open for her. She wondered if this was what other people experienced all the time.

Rebel Wilson's weight loss diet

Talking about her weight loss diet Rebel told People her diet involved avoiding sugar and junk food. She said before she would probably eat 3,000 calories most days and since they were carbs she would still be hungry. She revealed she changed her diet and ate a high-protein diet which was challenging because she did not use to eat a lot of meat. She said she ate fish, salmon, and chicken breast. She also said that her new diet did not mean every week was a healthy week and she sometimes went to the burger joint and ate half of what she used to eat.

Sneak peek into Rebel Wilson's photos on Instagram

Rebel Wilson flaunted her trimmed-down figure in a gorgeous red suit after her birthday on March 2. The Pitch Perfect star who recently turned 41, posed in the long-sleeved look with the hand above her head towering with black heels. Her blonde tresses were styled with pretty curls and she wore subtle makeup and posed for the picture in front of a stage door entrance. She captioned the image "Come to me X". See post here:

Promo Image Source: Rebel Wilson's Instagram