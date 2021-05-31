Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Stylish Outfit In Her New Post; Pens A Comic Note In Caption

Rebel Wilson has gained wide popularity for playing various comic roles during the course of her career. She is also among the active film celebrities on social media who keeps her fans consistently updated about what she’s up to. The actor has recently shared a handful of photos in her new Instagram post which shows her onboard a private jet. Rebel also posted a comic note in the caption, and the post soon yielded a wave of reactions from her fans who flooded the comments section with all kinds of compliments.

Rebel Wilson shares a glimpse of her “ascent”

Rebel Wilson’s new Instagram post shows her sporting a stylish outfit while on-board a private jet. Wearing a black dress with a pair of shades, the actor snapped a few picture of herself and struck various poses for the camera. In the caption, she revealed that the pictures were from their “ascent”. She also made a funny comment while giving credits thanking the photographer for clicking them after she quickly “changed in the toilet”. Her post promptly received praises from fans, who sent a barrage of compliments for her in the comments.

IMAGE: REBEL WILSON'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Rebel Wilson's weight loss

One of the eye-catching aspects in these pictures is the sharp weight loss that Rebel appears to have attained. She visibly appears to have toned up as she sported the stylish dress that fit her well. In her recent interview with InStyle, the actor revealed that she has lost nearly 30 kgs during her weight loss pursuit. She also added that she wishes she would have lost that much weight earlier. She confessed that she has taken inspiration from another popular actor, Mark Wahlberg, who is known to be one of the fitness enthusiasts of Hollywood.

Rebel Wilson has worked in a long list of TV shows and films in her film career. Some of the popular ones include Pitch Perfect and its following sequels, Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle, Monster House and many others. She had recently appeared in an episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and will be seen next in The Almond and the Seahorse.

IMAGE: REBEL WILSON'S INSTAGRAM

