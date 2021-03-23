Rebel Wilson Gets Injured In A Biking Accident In London Involving An Untied Dog

On March 22, 2021, Rebel Wilson took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself on her IG Story. In the picture, one can see her icing her left leg after a bicycle accident. Sharing the picture captured at her home, she captioned it as, “F*** people who don’t have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!”.

Rebel Wilson's accident while biking in London

After sharing the picture, the 41-year-old actor also posted footage featuring herself. In the short video clip of Rebel Wilson's accident, one can see her enjoying the bike ride through London before suffering a leg injury. In the videos, the Pitch Perfect star can be seen wearing a black tee which she paired with a black jacket. Adapting to the new normal, she wore a black mask and added a helmet to her head. As for the caption, she wrote, “But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!”.

Rebel Wilson's health update

In an interview with E! News in November 2020, Rebel opened up about her wellness journey. She said that she hopes everybody tries to get 'a bit healthier'. Especially during the pandemic, Rebel stated that one wants a 'good immune system' and 'to be as healthy as you possibly can'. She said that one never gets finished with being healthy, meaning that it is a 'continuous process'.

Rebel Wilson is the host of ABC channel’s dog-groomer competition show, Pooch Perfect, which will premiere on March 30, 2021. The host and actor, who is an active Instagram user, shared a poster of her upcoming dog-grooming competition show. In the picture, she can be seen donning a white top while one can also see several dogs in the pictures who are all ready to be groomed. She captioned the post as, “Not long to go now Pooches! Pooch Perfect premieres on March 30, 2021, on ABC".

As soon as the poster was posted, many of her friends from the entertainment industry dropped lovely comments. Ant Middleton commented, “Your mum will be super proud” with several clapping hands emoticon. Carly Steel expressed her excitement and wrote, “can’t wait!!”. A fan commented, “Ohhhh lovely I love u rebel” with a heart. Another one wrote, “Obsessed. To have @rebelwilson with pooches two of my favourite things. Loooove” with fire emoticons.

A peek into Rebel Wilson's photos

Rebel has appeared in popular films such as Bridesmaids, A Few Best Men, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, Bachelorette, Super Fun Night, The Hustle, The Wedge, Pizza, Cats and many more. In her last film, Cats, she played Jennyanydots. She has also been featured in LOL: Last One Laughing in 2019 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In 2021.

Image Source: Rebel Wilson's IG

