Rebel Wilson Opposes Sydney's New Lockdown, Says 'can't Keep Locking Down As A Strategy'

New South Wales Premier announced yet another two-week lockdown across Sydney in an attempt to curb the number of coronavirus cases across the city. Now, Australian actor Rebel Wilson has picked an issue with the new restrictions. The actor took to her Instagram handle to address why the new lockdown bothered her.

In her Instagram Story, she showed how shelves at the local supermarket, Woolworths, were left completely empty due to the panic buying triggered by the lockdown. She mentioned that her mother had sent her the images. Further, she wrote in her Instagram Story, "You can't keep locking down as a strategy." This led to a major backlash against the actor who is currently in the US filming her movie, Senior Year.

The new lockdown is measure to reduce the infections of the new and rapidly spreading Delta COVID-19 variant. This lockdown was posed on the citizens after six months since the first lockdown. According to a report by 7News, Premier Gladys Berejiklian claimed that she had "no other choice" but to impose the restrictions once again. New South Wales has recorded 5,778 cases in total with 22 new cases in mid-June. So far, Victoria, Australia, has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases with a total of 20,708 cases.

Rebel Wilson's projects coming soon

After delivering hits like Jojo Rabbit, Isn't It Romantic, Pitch Perfect 3, The Hustle and more, Wilson is all set to appear in more comedy movies. She will be a part of the Netflix film Senior Year. She will be featuring next to Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Sam Richardson, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice and Justin Hartley. Earlier this month, it was announced that Alicia Silverstone of Clueless fame would also be a part of the comedy film.

The Brothers Grimsby actor will also be seen in Tom Stern and Celyn Jones' The Almond and The Seahorse. Wilson will feature next to Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal, Charlotte Gainsbourg and others in the drama film. The movie is based on Kaite O'Reilly's play of the same name.

