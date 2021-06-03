Rebel Wilson Poses In Swimsuit, Leaves Fans Stunned With Her Transformation

Australian actor, producer & comedian, Rebel Wilson recently made jaws drop after she flaunted her stunning weight loss transformation in a picture of herself rocking a plunging swimsuit. Last weekend, the Isn't It Romantic star went on to make headlines after she gave fans a sneak-peek into her me-time by a beach in Florida on Instagram. Soon after Rebel's photo pulling off a black swimsuit surfaced on the internet, it not only left netizens gushing over it but some of her celebrity pals also showered her with heaps of compliments.

Fans are all-praise about Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey

After Rebel Wilson embarked on a "year of health" journey back in January 2020, she has been working out regularly and has also adopted healthier eating habits, and her Instagram handle is proof. As a result, by November last year, the 41-year-old succeeded in reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds. Ever since she shed her weight, a proud Rebel Wilson has been showing off her comparatively leaner physique on social media regularly to inspire others to lead a healthy lifestyle too.

Similarly, the Jojo Rabbit actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of herself chilling at Florida's Palm Beach. In the photograph shared by her, Rebel looked gorgeous in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline, paired with matching black Givenchy flip-flops. She rounded off her outfit with a blue sun hat and statement reflector sunglasses. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, the film and television star captioned her post, "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now".

Check out Rebel Wilson's transformation photo below:

Soon after Rebel Wilson's photo surfaced on social media, it was quick to catch netizens attention and also garnered immense love from them. In addition to fans, celebrities including Tasha Smith Carly Steel and Rennae Stubbs among others also flocked to the comment section of her IG post to lavish the LOL: Australia host with praise. While one user commented, "Unbelievable transformation. Until you've gone through one, you truly don't know how hard it is. Fantastic Rebel. Keep inspiring", another wrote, "Wow! You look amazing, so inspiring".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

IMAGE: REBEL WILSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.