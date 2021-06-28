Rebel Wilson Slammed As 'tone-deaf' For Criticizing Sydney's New Lockdown Amid COVID-19

Netizens are quite disappointed with Rebel Wilson after her recent comments on the Sydney lockdown and are sending her way major flak. Some call her tone-deaf, while others are calling her out on not staying in Australia but having a problem with the regulations there. Take a look at Rebel’s Instagram stories about the same as well as what Twitterati has to say.

Rebel Wilson attracts flak after commenting against lockdowns in Sydney

Wilson took to her Instagram on June 27 and shared a selfie with an upset expression, and captioned it Sydney WTF!”. Followed by this she added a picture clicked by her mother of empty aisles in a supermarket and wrote in a third slide, “You can't keep looking down as a strategy”. Take a look at the stories, here.

The Pitch Perfect actor’s stories came shortly after a strict two-week lockdown, which has been implemented in Sydney, Australia following the rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Rebel is a native of Australia and has been living in the States, ever since she kicked off a career in Hollywood. Netizens slammed her with remarks such as calling her tone-deaf, sharing videos of her going on trips throughout 2020, and even commented that people as privileged as her, should not have a platform to share their views on such matters.

Rebel Wilson MD (Epidemiologist) isn’t a fan of Sydney’s #LockDown. I wonder why?



Let’s see what she’s been up to this past year as COVID has taken millions of lives.@RebelWilson #Rebelwilson pic.twitter.com/E5EdJcj8wr — alex. (@alexanderjrich) June 28, 2021

Given she's been flying about unimpeded on private jets and managing to keep up an impressive social life, I'm not really surprised Rebel Wilson's attempt to lecture the collective NSW leadership on lockdowns has backfired so spectacularly. Tone deaf much? — Sir Hornbag (@hornery) June 28, 2021

One of the users wrote, “Rebel Wilson MD (Epidemiologist) isn’t a fan of Sydney’s #LockDown. I wonder why? Let’s see what she’s been up to this past year as COVID has taken millions of lives” along with a video of Wilson, holidaying during COVID hell. Another said, “Given she's been flying about unimpeded on private jets and managing to keep up an impressive social life, I'm not really surprised Rebel Wilson's attempt to lecture the collective NSW leadership on lockdowns has backfired so spectacularly. Tone-deaf much?”.

my favourite part of the rebel wilson stuff is she hasn’t stopped posting about her travels, private jets and luxe lifestyle the whole time. when someone is that privileged, they don’t deserve to have a platform to discuss these issues. — Kate (@Katelizabethr) June 28, 2021

Not at Rebel Wilson (who now lives in America) judging our Sydney lockdown. Sis, the country you decided to move to has no healthcare and let half a million people die. We’re gonna do what we need to do to save lives, you stay over there. — Danielle 🌹 (@_d_rose_xo) June 28, 2021

Another mentioned in their tweet how the US has seen some of the grimmest times during the pandemic and has made Rebel unsensitised. She wrote, “Not at Rebel Wilson (who now lives in America) judging our Sydney lockdown. Sis, the country you decided to move to has no healthcare and let half a million people die. We’re gonna do what we need to do to save lives, you stay over there”.

