Rebel Wilson 'slides Into Life' In Her New Instagram Video; Take A Look

Rebel Wilson, who is currently preparing for Senior Year seems to be enjoying her time off with her friends.The Pitch Perfect actor recently visited an amusement park in Atlanta and took to Instagram to share a video. This amusement park ride gave Rebel Wilson a perfect metaphor to describe "life".

Rebel Wilson is sliding into life in a quirky way

Rebel Wilson shared a video of herself and her friend on Instagram where she is enjoying her time on a slide. She shared a slow-motion video shot by her friend, where she is sliding down the metal slide alongside her friend. Her caption is a quirky one that reads, "Sliding into life like whaaaaa".

The actor is dressed in a full sleeve yellow sweater and shorts. Her hair is tied into a messy bun atop her head and she is also wearing oversized glasses. The 41-year-old actor says in the video "Sliding down Atlanta" signalling that she is at an amusement park in Atlanta. She used Dua Lipa's hit song Levitating from the album Future Nostalgia. Towards the end of the video, she is seen sending out flying kisses.

One of the followers commented the location of the amusement park, whereas a few others pointed out the obvious - Rebel and her friend without any masks. Fans commented saying, "Rebel Wheres Your Mask Luv???", "You really rebelling the COVID restrictions". One follower commented that she saw Rebel and her friend "come down the slide".

A look at Rebel Wilson's movies

Rebel Wilson is known for her roles in movies like Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids, How to be Single, etc. She was seen as the lead in the film Isn't It Romantic, then as Fraulein Rahm in Jojo Rabbit and also starred in the movie The Hustle. She was recently in the news after she showed a drastic body transformation. Rebel suffers from POS, which caused her to gain a lot of weight over the years. She will be next seen in the films Senior Year and The Almond and the Seahorse. She has also hosted a few TV shows like LOL: Australia, Pooch Perfect, etc. She also made a guest appearance on the show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?.

