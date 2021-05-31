Last Updated:

Rebel Wilson Sports An All-black Outfit To Show Off Her Weight Loss Results; See Pics

Australian actor Rebel Wilson, on Sunday, took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures, in which can be seen flaunting her weight loss results.

Written By
Jiya Chulet
REBEL WILSON SHOWS OFF HER WEIGHT LOSS RESULTS

IMAGE: REBEL WILSON'S IG


Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, on Sunday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a handful of pictures to flaunt her curvy figure in an all-black outfit after shedding 30kg. Interestingly, in the photos, Wilson posed in a pair of tight bike shorts and an off-the-shoulder top in a private jet. Maribou feathers on her off-the-shoulder top amped up her overall look. Meanwhile, a black and gold belt cinched her taut midriff.

The Isn't It Romantic actor completed her all-black look, she wore a pair of strappy black sandals. She also carried a moss green crossbody purse. On the other hand, she channelled her inner comedian as she wrote a funny caption to it, which read, "The ascent! thanks Griffin for taking these photos after I quick changed in the toilet." 

Rebel Wilson's weight loss results:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 500k double-taps and is still counting. Many from her 9.8M Insta fam flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire and heart-eye emoticons. "Congrats on all the hard work you put in", wrote an Instagram user while another asserted, "You were on fire before but you are friggin to hot to handle now". One-word compliments such as "pretty", "fantastic", "stunning" and "beautiful", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box. 

A peek into Rebel Wilson's Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Interestingly, the 41-year-old actor had declared 2020 her "year of health" while telling fans she'd be prioritising exercise and aiming to get down to her goal weight of 165 pounds, in an Instagram post shared on January 2020. An excerpt of her caption read, "I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it". Her other post dedicated to the same was shared in August 2020. Giving an update about her plan, she had written, "8kg’s to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year".

IMAGE: REBEL WILSON'S IG

First Published:
