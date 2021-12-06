Red Dragon' Producer Martha De Laurentiis Passes Away At 67 Due To Cancer

Martha De Laurentiis, a producer with more than forty years of experience in the entertainment industry, and wife of the late Dino De Laurentiis breathed her last at the age of 67. She passed away following a long battle with cancer. The news of her death was shared on Instagram by a television writer and producer Bryan Fuller.

Fuller developed and executively produced the NBC series titled Hannibal, which is an adaptation of Thomas Harris' novels that starred Mads Mikkelsen as Dr Hannibal Lecter. Martha De Laurentiis was an executive producer on the series.

Martha De Laurentiis dies at the age of 67

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Bryan Fuller dropped a series of pictures featuring De Laurentiis and paid tribute to her. He wrote, "What an amazing lady. Martha De Laurentiis left us yesterday peacefully with her family at her side. Long live Martha and her brilliant legacy." According to The Hollywood Reporter, her daughter Dina released a statement on Sunday after her mother's death.

Born on July 10, 1954, Martha De Laurentiis grew up in Piqua, Ohio, and was crowned Ohio’s Junior Miss in 1972. She established the Dino De Laurentiis Company in the year 1980 with her partner and eventual husband, Dino. The duo tied the knot in the year 1990 and remained married until Dino's demise in the year 2010.

De Laurentiis was credited as Martha Schumacher on several of her productions through 1995. It includes her first associate producer credit on the 1984 Stephen King adaptation, Firestarter. De Laurentiis was a producer on several adaptations of Thomas Harris' novels such as Hannibal that released in 2001, 'Red Dragon' in the year 2002, Hannibal Rising in 2007. She also served as an executive producer on the critically acclaimed NBC series titled Hannibal, which aired from 2013 to 2015.

In a decades-spanning career, De Laurentiis was also credited for Raw Deal, Silver Bullet, King Kong Lives, Breakdown, U-571, and the Arctic. Most recently, she was credited as an executive producer on director Keith Thomas' new adaptation of Firestarter. It is slated for release next year. Martha De Laurentiis is survived by her two daughters, Carolyna and Dina.

