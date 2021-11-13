'Red Notice': Are Cleopatra Eggs Real? Know True Story Behind The Bejewelled Eggs

After a brief run in theatres, the star-studded heist comedy Red Notice has arrived on Netflix. While fans are enjoying the Dwayne Johnson starrer-produced movie, the film has also looked into some Roman treasure. Much like every heist movie, Red Notice also has something extraordinarily precious for the World's best rival thieves, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, to steal. Here is the true story of Cleopatra's eggs.

As the latest film gave an in-depth description of the bejewelled eggs, the question, "Is Cleopatra eggs real?" has arrived in several movie buffs' minds. The Netflix flick began with a narrator talking about the tragic love story of Antony and Cleopatra. The background voice said. "Though many know the tragic love story of Antony and Cleopatra, few know the story of the most sought-after prize and (the) unsolved puzzle of their time." The narrator then claimed the Roman general Mark Antony gifted three bejewelled eggs to the Egyptian pharaoh on their wedding night. As per the movie, two out of three eggs were earlier discovered in 1907.

Are Cleopatra Eggs real?

While the story of the eggs and their design looked much convincing, Cleopatra Eggs in Red Notice was sheer fiction. In an interview with The Wrap, one of Red Notice producers and the President of Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Production, Hiram Garcia, revealed Cleopatra's eggs were the invention of director and writer Rawson Marshall Thurber. Garcia also told the news outlet everyone was stunned about the Cleopatra thing in the story, every time it was pitched. Thurber also had a comic moment every time as he said, "Oh I just made that all up."

The Cleopatra's eggs from the Netflix film looked much real as they had a similar resemblance to Fabergé eggs. Faberge eggs are the jewelled eggs created by the House of Fabergé, in Saint Petersburg, Russian Empire, between 1885 to 1917. Out of the 69 eggs, 57 survive in the present day.

Who is Cleopatra?

Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator, commonly known as Cleopatra, was an Egyptian queen. She ruled ancient Egypt as a co-regent for almost three decades. She was widely known as the lover of Julius Caesar and also the wife of Mark Antony.

Image: Instagram/@rednotice.movie