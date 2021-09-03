'Red Notice' Featuring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson Trailer Out; Watch

The trailer for Red Notice, featuring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot is finally here. On Thursday, September 2, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated forthcoming action-thriller film featuring the aforementioned star studded trio. Red Notice releases on November 12 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Red Notice trailer finally out

The trailer of Red Notice begins with Dwayne Johnson being introduced as Special agent John Hartley for the FBI. "I've been tracking your scores for a while now," he says, referring to the two other lead characters played by Reynolds and Gadot. After meeting Reynolds' con-artist of a character, Nolan Booth, the two go on to visit Gal Gadot who plays the elite thief, Sarah Black.

It seems like Johnson's FBI agent teams up with Reynold's con artist in order to capture the talented thief played by Gadot.

The film sees the film the trio doing what they do best which is The Rock being as serious as a rock, Gal Gadot being the stunning charmer she is while Reynolds, who is the real-life non-superhero version of Deadpool, cracks sarcastic jokes. While we don't exactly know what goes down after the three characters finally united, we see Johnson and Reynolds' characters who have somehow ended up in a prison, at the end of the Red Notice trailer.

In addition to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice also stars Chris Diamantopoulos as an unnamed villain and Ritu Arya in a supporting role.

The Rock also serves as a producer on Red Notice alongside Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber following their action-comedy film, Central Intelligence and an action-thriller film, Skyscraper.

On the other hand, Markus Förderer serves as the cinematographer for Red Notice. The upcoming Netflix original has been produced by Flynn Picture Company, Seven Bucks Productions, and Bad Version, Inc. The film is one of the highest budgeted films in the world, with an estimated budget of $160–200 million.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS INSTAGRAM