'Red Notice': Gal Gadot Praises Reynolds & Johnson; Says 'they Are Both Fun To Work With'

Red Notice actor Gal Gadot recently opened up about her experience on shooting with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds for the film. She mentioned that both the actors were extremely fun to work with and that she enjoyed every minute of it. The film will release on Netflix on November 12.

Gal Gadot opened up about her experience shooting with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice

The actor mentioned in an interview with TODAY that each of her co-stars brings their own personality to the table. She mentioned that working with them was a 'true delight' and she praised them for their work. She stated that the two have very distinct personalities, and that helps to boost the chemistry onset amongst the trio. She also mentioned that the duo is extremely smart and intelligent and also called them 'generous partners'. Before she admitted they were 'both fun to work', she jokingly mentioned they were 'awful and unbearable'.

Red Notice will be all about an FBI agent John Hartley, played by Johnson, who teams up with rival art thieves Nolan Booth and Sarah Black/The Bishop, played by Reynolds and Gadot respectively. Together, the trio goes on a heist around the globe in the action-comedy flick. The film got a limited theatrical release earlier this month after several delays owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not set to make its Netflix premiere on November 12.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the trio spoke about how much fun they had on the sets of Red Notice, and also mentioned that they broke a few expensive things because they were laughing. Reynolds said that the three stars 'wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars on laughing and just goofing around'. The actor was recently in the news after he spoke about his sabbatical from films at the Red Notice red carpet event. He mentioned that he wished to spend 'quality time' with his children before they become teenagers and begin to 'loathe' him. The actor has three children with Blake Lively and had earlier announced to his fans and followers that he would be taking a break from films on his Instagram account.

Image: Twitter/@netflix