'Red Notice': Netflix Gives Desi Twist To New Criminals In Town Dwayne, Ryan & Gal Gadot

The latest heist-comedy Red Notice is currently breaking Netflix records. After a brief theatrical run, the film arrived on the streaming platform on November 12. Since then, the film is trending at number one in several countries, including India. While the film is widely being watched in the country, Netflix India gave a twist to the World's renowned criminals from Red Notice.

Netflix India recently gave Red Notice stars an ethnic look. Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix India shared an illustration by Dehli based artist Ayush Kalra. The illustration had the three stars from the movie in ethnic attire. While the artist drew a pink and yellow saree for Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds had colourful sherwani. The film's fans were thrilled to see the artistic new look of the Red Notice stars. Netflix India also urged viewers to watch the film and wrote, "The only criminals in this room are the ones not watching Red Notice."

Red Notice breaks Netflix's record

Meanwhile, after its one day run on the streaming platform, Red Notice broke the biggest opening day record on Netflix. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan Reynolds broke the news and wrote, "WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! (sic)"

On the other hand, Gal Gadot thanked her fans and followers for showering love on the film. She extended her heartfelt gratitude and wrote, "This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire @rednotice.movie team. (sic)"

The news came as a surprise to Dwayne Johnson as well. The former wrestler had to pause his workout session to address his fans. The actor shared a video of him thanking the viewers for their love. He also mentioned the film's Rotten Tomatoes audience score went up to 92% in a single day. Sharing the clip, The Rock wrote, "It’s OFFICIAL as the numbers are coming in from 190 territories around the world. RED NOTICE has become THE BIGGEST OPENING EVER ~ for ANY MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX! 92% AUDIENCE SCORE. (sic)"

Red Notice released on November 5 in theatres worldwide. The film's plot revolves around an Interpol agent, who comes together with an art thief, to keep a historic piece of art away from another art thief, The Bishop. However, things take a dramatic turn when they finally find the bejewelled egg.

(Image: @netflix_in/Instagram/@sevenbucksprod/Twitter)