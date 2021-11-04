'Red Notice': Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson & Gal Gadot Stun On Red Carpet With Glamour

Ahead of the film's release on the online streaming giant, Netflix, the lead cast of Red Notice walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere which was held on Wednesday. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds looked glamourous in stunning outfits. While Johnson and Reynolds donned suits, Gadot stole the show in a stunning red outfit. Scroll down to read more.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds & Gal Gadot walk the red carpet together at Red Notice premiere

At the Red Notice premiere, both Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot were spotted donning outfits that matched the red carpet. The duo decided to go for red outfits for their highly-anticipated film's premiere. The Deadpool star looked dapper in a red corduroy suit, while the Wonder Woman shined in a glittery red outfit that was designed by Loewe. 'The Rock,' on the other hand, chose to wear a purple velvet suit. The actor was accompanied at the premiere by his wife Lauren Hashian. The Jumanji star also brought along both his mother Ata to the special screening.

Gadot was accompanied by her husband, Yaron Varsano, with whom she recently welcomed her third baby, daughter Danielle in the month of June. Among other celebrities who attended the film's premiere included director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and co-star Chris Diamantopoulos as well as Ata Johnson, Lil Rel Howery, Molly Sims, and Scott Stuber.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice also stars Chris Diamantopoulos as an unnamed villain and Ritu Arya in a supporting role. The Rock also serves as a producer for Red Notice alongside Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber following their action-comedy film, Central Intelligence, and an action-thriller film, Skyscraper.

Red Notice premiere comes hot on heels of the recently released trailer. The trailer shows Johnson and Reynolds getting smacked around. The trailer also provides glimpses into more details into the film, which the fans were unaware of. One of the scenes also shows Johnson running from the law as Gal Gadot's character was able to frame him as a thief as well. The forthcoming film is backed by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions; and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Image: Instagram/@netflixfilm