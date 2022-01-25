'Red One': Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans To Join Hands For Amazon Studios' Christmas Flick

After starring in Red Notice last year, Dwayne Johnson is once again starring in a film with 'Red' in its title. After Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the wrestler-turned-actor again pairs up with an established actor, also popular as a superhero, which 'The Rock' is also set to be on screen soon. The Black Adam star is joining hands with the Avengers star Chris Evans for a film titled Red One.

Another element similar to Red Notice is that the project is reportedly an action-adventure comedy film. The movie is likely to go into production later this year. The film is being directed by Jake Kasdan.

Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans to team up for Red One

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, as per a report on Deadline, will star in the holiday film Red One, being produced by Amazon Studios. Though not many details of the plot have been revealed, it was being said that the film will cater to audiences across demographics and will be a globe-trotting production.

The project is set to portray a yet-unexplored universe in the holiday films genre.

The story has been penned by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia. Amazon Studios bagged the story in 2021 following a bidding war.

Chris Morgan has worked on the screenplay. The writer is known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise.

Dwayne and Chris had made cameo appearances in Ryan Reynolds Free Guy last year, but this will be their first full-fledged collaboration. The former had revealed in June last year that he was working on a holiday film.

Kasdan and Garcia are also among the producers of the film, the report added.

Director Kasadan has previously worked with Dwayne Johnson in the Jumanji franchise, Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and The Next Level (2019).

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on the film front

Chris Evans recently made a cameo appearance in Don't Look Up. He will next be seen in The Gray Man and a romantic film Ghosted. Dwayne Johnson, who also starred in Jungle Cruise last year, will be seen in the superhero project Black Adam.