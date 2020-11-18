'Rediscovering Christmas' Cast: Read To Know Who Stared In This Lifetime TV Romantic Film

Rediscovering Christmas is a Lifetime original movie. It is directed by Colin Theys. The movie released in 2019. The film was well-received by the audiences. If one wants to know the cast of Rediscovering Christmas, this article provides all the details.

Here are the details of the cast of Rediscovering Christmas

Jessica Lowndes as Mia

Jessica Lowndes plays the character of Mia in the film. Mia is a department store window decorator. She gets dragged by her sister to help with the decorations of the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve. She also starred in Autopsy, The Haunting of Molly Hartley and The Prince. She is one of the most intriguing of Rediscovering Christmas cast.

B J Britt as Adam

B J Britt plays the character of Adam in the film. He is an arrogant and egoistic person. Adam is also stubborn about his ways of getting work done. He is also the grandson of the organisers of the annual Snowflake Festival. He also starred in Agents of SHIELD, Being Mary Jane and Unreal.

Justine Cotsonas as Sara

Justine Cotsonas played the character of Sara in the film. Sara is Mia’s sister in the film. She asks Mia to help the decorations of the annual festival. She also starred in Five Minarets in New York, Rebellious Children of the Unconscious and Rhymes with Banana.

Jessica Walter as Mrs Barrigton

Jessica Walter plays the character of Mrs Barrington in the film. She is one of the most intriguing of Rediscovering Christmas cast. Jessica Walter also starred in Play Misty for Me, Grand Prix and The Group. She also lent her voice for the animated film Archer.

The plot of Rediscovering Christmas

The plot of the film Rediscovering Christmas revolves around a department store window designer Mia who is extremely excited about Christmas. But around the same time, she is forced to help in the decorations of the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve. She has to help decorate a barn for the Christmas dance. Here, she meets the arrogant grandson of the festival organisers Adam. Adam is not convinced how Mia will transform a barn into a Christmas dance venue. But is left surprised when he sees the final result of Mia’s decorations.

