Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd And Nephew Caleb Gravely Injured In A Road Accident

Ree Drummond has gained immense popularity with her show The Pioneer Woman. It also features her husband Ladd Drummond quite frequently and he himself is a familiar face to the TV audience. The news has emerged only a short while ago that Ladd has been into an unfortunate car accident, while he was on the road with his nephew. The incident is said to have occurred when they were responding to the fire that had occurred near their family farm, and the nephew is said to be in a critical condition.

Ree Drummond's husband Ladd and nephew Caleb injured in road accident

The accident reportedly took place in the afternoon on Wednesday, according to People. The chaos that occurred began when a major fire went wild near their farm and several fire trucks had been responding to control it. The fire is said to have burned over 200 acres of land and needed a massive response by several fire trucks to be put out. Ladd and Caleb were also among the ones who responded to this fire, and were said to be driving a fire truck each.

In the chaos, a major collision happened between the vehicles and both Ladd and Caleb were badly injured by the accident. Reportedly, neither of them wore seatbelts in a hurry to respond which caused severe injuries. However, Ladd seemed to be in a better condition compared to Caleb, as he refused the treatment on the spot. On the other hand, Caleb is said to have ejected from the driving seat which gave him serious injuries. The locals of their community said that while Ladd was doing fine, they are hoping that “Caleb pulls through” the severe injuries that he has sustained from the crash.

While the locals of the area have been sending their prayers, they have also praised both of them for their work. They appreciated the hard work that was put by them and other members of the fire crew to bring the fire under control. There has been no word yet on this matter by Ree Drummond herself as well as their family members.