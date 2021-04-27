Reese Witherspoon And Laura Dern Open Up On "going Everywhere Together"

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have remained friends with each other since quite a few years. Both of them are known to be quite active on social media and often feature in each other’s Instagram posts. Quite recently, Reese Witherspoon has responded to a tweet in her Instagram story, which talks about how the two actors do everything together, which was affirmed by her. Her story eventually prompted Laura Dern to respond to it as well, who went on to confirm this claim on her own Instagram story.

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern respond to going “everywhere together” claim

Both Reese and Laura have established themselves as some of the popular film personalities in Hollywood during the course of their respective acting careers. The two have often made several public appearances together in the past and are known to be tight with each other. A short while ago, Reese responded to a tweet that said she and Laura go everywhere together may it be the “Oscars, the bar, collecting the dry cleaning” and so on. Reese simply replied by saying, “You are correct, sir”. She then tagged Laura and asked her to confirm this claim.

On her own Instagram story, Laura responded to the story by simply writing, “These are facts”. The tweet was made in the context of recently conducted Oscars ceremony. The two actors had made an appearance at the highly anticipated event as well. Reese made sure to share a few pictures of them together in her recent post and expressed her excitement to be a part of the event. While Reese was seen sporting a stylish red dress, Laura was seen wearing a black and white combination outfit alongside her.

Both Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have their own list of popular films under their belts. Reese has popularly starred in films like Legally Blonde and its sequel, Hot Pursuit, A Wrinkle in Time and many more. She is also known for appearing in the famous American sitcom Friends. Laura, on the other hand, has worked in hit films such as Jurassic Park, The Fault in Our Stars, and more. They both starred in the acclaimed series Big Little Lies together along with Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Nicole Kidman.

