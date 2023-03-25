Reese Witherspoon Announces Split With Husband Jim Toth After 12 Years Of Marriage

Reese Witherspoon has announced that she has decided to spilt her ways with Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage. The Legally Blonde actress took to her social media handle to announce this news in a joint statement with Jim Toth and it came just two days before their wedding anniversary.

Reese Witherspoon penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle and wrote, "We have some personal news to share..It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

In the joint statement with Jim Toth, Reese further added, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."

Jim and Reese are parents to a 10-year-old child Tennessee James Toth. The actress is also the mother of son Deacon and daughter Ava, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple divorced back in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's relationship

American actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth began dating in 2010 and were spotted during a dinner date at Santa Monica. By 2011 they decided to tie the knot and exchanged vows in presence of their family and friends. The couple got married on the actress's ranch in Ojai, California.

Soon after their marriage, the couple welcomed their son Tennessee James Toth. While talking about her relationship with Jim Toth, Resse said that she met him at a friend's place after her split from actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She recalled how things happened out of the blue and how Jim was a really good friend to her.