Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Her Icon Meryl Streep's Birthday, Asks Fans To List Fav Movie

Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon was all love for the celebration of the iconic Death Becomes Her actress Meryl Streep's birthday. Taking to her Instagram, the actress also engaged her fans to express their love for the veteran actress by asking about their favourite movies. Check out Reese Witherspoon's Instagram story and the plethora of fans' reactions to it.

Reese Witherspoon on Meryl Streep's birthday

The 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a snap of her with the legendary actress Meryl Streep to send out birthday wishes to her. Reese wrote in the caption that she was celebrating the 'icon' and proceeded to ask fans about their favourite Meryl Streep movies. She wrote,' Celebrating this icon today! What’s your favorite #MerylStreep movie?'. Calling Streep an 'Iconic woman', Reese shared a snap from the movie The Devil Wears Prada to wish her a happy birthday.

Netizens' comment on their favourite movie

Witherspoon received an overwhelming response to the question asked in her latest post. Several people commented about their favourite and wrote the reasons behind it. Meryl Streep's movies like Out of Africa, Postcards from the Edge, The Bridges of Madison County, It’s complicated and Julie & Julia were mentioned in the comment section. Many fans voted for Mamma Mia whereas some fans remarked 'all of them'.

Pic Credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

More on Reese Witherspoon's photos and videos

Enjoying a following of 25 million followers, the actress posts several interactive and engaging content on her Instagram for her fans. From a tribute to her favourite actresses to sharing personal moments with her family, Reese shared several moments with her fans. Recently, she also celebrated Nicole Kidman's birthday with a special note for her.

Recently, the actress celebrated Father's day by sharing a picture of her son embracing her husband and wrote, 'Every day is Father’s Day over here! These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim. Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!'. The actress also shared a video of her trekking in a forest.

IMAGE- STILL FROM DEVIL WEARS PRADA & REESE WITHERSPOON'S INSTAGRAM

