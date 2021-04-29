Reese Witherspoon Compares Public Scrutiny Between Her And Britney Spears Post Divorce

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about the reason behind the media treating both her and Britney Spears differently post their divorce in 2006. Reese Witherspoon knows what's it like to live in the public eye and the Legally Blonde actor reflects on the public and media scrutiny she has faced over the years.

Reese Witherspoon's divorce with Ryan Phillippe was finalised in November 2006. They both share two kids, daughter, Ava Phillippe and son, Deacon Phillippe. According to E! News, the 45-year-old actor in a media interview recalled that once news broke out about her divorce she was constantly hounded by the paparazzi, who would follow her everywhere be it the church, her kid's school and even during their soccer practice. She revealed that there was an RV that was parked right outside her home in California with cameras pointing towards her kitchen windows and clicking pictures of her at every hour of the day. She told the media outlet that her children still remember the time when they were in preschool and people will climb over the roof of Reese's car for pictures.

The actor who later moved from California to Nashville compared her experience with pop star Britney Spears who has also filed for a divorce in November 2006 from her now ex-husband Kevin Federline. She too was constantly followed by the paps even when she was with her kids Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Still, Reese feels that she was treated differently from Britney as during that time Britney Spear, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were labelled to be bad girls and she and Jennifer Garner were the good girls but that label didn't stick to her for a long while after she started screaming at the cameras, Reese pointed out. The actor signed off by calling the entire experience arbitrary and shitty.

The topic of media scrutiny was also picked up by Britney Spears in her documentary and by Paris Hilton in her podcast as well.

Reese was last seen in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere alongside Kerry Washington. Other than starring in the series, Reese was also the producer of the same. The actor will be starring and producing three films on Netflix this year including scientific drama Pyros and two romantic comedies. She will also be producing two other movies, A White Lie which will star Zendaya and a documentary about Martina Navratilova. Reese is all set to also reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, the script of which is currently under works.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears Instagram)