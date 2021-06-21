Reese Witherspoon Extends "birthday Love" To Celebrity Pal Nicole Kidman As She Turns 54

Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman rang in her 54th birthday yesterday, i.e. June 20, 2021, which coincided with Father's Day 2021. While social media was flooded with lovely birthday wishes for the Aquaman star by netizens, her celebrity pal Reese Witherspoon also joined the bandwagon and penned a heartfelt note for her "Australian sister". On Sunday, Reese shared a throwback photograph with Nicole from one of the past awards ceremonies they attended together and expressed how she loves her "to the moon and back".

Reese Witherspoon is all praise for Nicole Kidman on her birthday

Ever since they starred together in the Golden Globe award-winning television series, Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have grown even more fond of each other and their Instagram handles are proof. While Reese didn't miss out on wishing Nicole on her 53rd birthday last year, she made sure to extend a heartwarming wish to her Big Little Lies co-star this year as well, as she turned 54. On Nicole's birthday yesterday, the Home Again actor took to her Instagram handle and asked her fans to join her in sending some "birthday love" to the beloved wife of Keith Urban.

Along with sharing a black & white photo with Nicole, Reese wrote, "Oh how I love this brilliant/gorgeous/talented woman to the moon and back". The 45-year-old actor-producer added, "Join me in sending @nicolekidman some birthday love". In the photo posted by her on Instagram, the BFF duo was all smiles for the camera from an awards night they attended together back in the day.

Check out Reese's Instagram post below:

Last year too, Reese Witherspoon was similarly all-praise about Nicole Kidman on social media on the occasion of the latter's 53rd birthday. In her birthday wish for the Bombshell actor on Instagram, Reese shared a streak of photographs with her and called Nicole her "dear friend" and a "fierce creative partner". The caption of her IG post read, "Happy Birthday to my dear friend, my fierce creative partner, my Australian sister!! @nicolekidman, I’m so lucky to have you in my life...learning and laughing with you". She concluded, "I'm celebrating YOU today!! (sic)".

Take a look:

IMAGE: REESE WITHERSPOON'S INSTAGRAM

