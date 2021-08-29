Reese Witherspoon Feels 'Lucky' To Be A Mother, Shares Pics With Kids Who Look Like Her

Reese Witherspoon recently took to her Instagram to share an adorable snap with her daughter, Ava and son, Deacon that she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The actor while sharing the picture wrote that she was lucky to be their mom. Take a look at the picture here.

Reese Witherspoon says she is lucky to be a mother

On Saturday, the Legally Blonde actress shared a sweet snapshot on the social media platform of herself posing beside her two eldest children, daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. Posing together for a sweet family photo, Witherspoon sat between her two kids as the trio smiled for the camera. The actor was seen sporting a makeup-free look with a blacktop. While her daughter Ava sported a grey sweatshirt and her son Deacon wore a white shirt and a tan-coloured hat. Reese in her caption wrote, "Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom."

Recently, Reese Witherspoon opened up about the struggles she faced after the birth of her first child, Ava. In an interview with Kristen Bell on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Legally Blonde star, who is a mother of three shared the many difficulties she faced. The actor said, "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early like this is not going to work." Witherspoon added that she did not work for the first 5 months of her daughter's birth. She added, "I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work but it's just not a one-person job."

On the work front, Reese Witherspoon is all set to reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3. Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and was a success with Witherspoon receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance. Witherspoon will also produce and star in three Netflix films, Pyros, a science fiction drama directed by Simon Kinberg, secondly, two romantic comedies on Netflix.

(Image Credits: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram)