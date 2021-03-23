Reese Witherspoon Feels 'very Blessed And Happy' For The 'wonderful B'day Wishes'

On March 23, 2021, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon took to her official Twitter handle and penned a sweet note thanking her fans for their ‘wonderful birthday wishes’. She called it ‘another year around the sun’ and further expressed gratitude for the wishes. She wrote that she feels ‘very blessed and happy’. The actor rang in her 45th birthday on March 22, 2021. Several of her friends and fans took to their respective social media handles to drop their wishes.

Reese Witherspoon extends gratitude for 'wonderful birthday wishes'

As soon as the tweet was posted, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments for Reese Witherspoon's birthday. A fan wishing her on her special day wrote that he hopes she has 'the best of days’. Another one called her ‘ray of sunshine’ and stated that the world is ‘so lucky to have her’.

thank you sm, sofi. te amo ðŸ¤ — lynn • reese day ðŸ¤ðŸŒ¸âœ¨ (@adoresreese) March 22, 2021

happy birthday, you ray of sunshine. this world is so lucky to have you. we love you!! ðŸ¤ — gab . reese day! (@aniistonn) March 22, 2021

happy birthday @reesew ðŸ’—

i‘ve collected birthday wishes from your fans and put them together to show you how appreciated you are. we love you endless amounts. have the best day. you deserve eternal happinessâœ¨

with love, ur fans #happybirthdayrw #HappyBirthdayReeseWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/Af7Wy5oShZ — lynn • reese day ðŸ¤ðŸŒ¸âœ¨ (@adoresreese) March 22, 2021

The actor also dropped a boomerang video on her official Instagram handle and penned the same caption. In the video, one can see her holding big balloons in her hand and self-capturing the video. She donned a black and white floral outfit. She went for minimal makeup and her hair is pulled back in a low bun. She accessorised herself with small bangled gold earrings.

Jesse Tyler, Lauren Lapkus, Nancy Meyers, Mindy Kaling, Leanne Morgan Comedy, Kate T Parker, and many other celebs dropped their wishes in the comments sections on the post. Isla Fisher commented, “Happy birthday to the kindest, funniest, coolest lady” with a pair of red hearts. Ava DuVernay wrote, “Many blessings for a brave and beautiful new year, Reese!” with a string of emoticons.

Laura Dern, her co-actor in Big Little Lies, too, dropped a picture from Reese’s childhood and wished her. She wrote, “Who knew this would become one of the most extraordinary women ever, and my sister. Happy birthday, Miss Reese!”. In the picture, young Reese can be seen wearing a bright smile and posing for the camera adorably.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and wrote lovely comments as soon as Reese’s childhood pic was up on the internet. A fan called her ‘adorable’, while another one wrote, “Friendship goals” with a praising hands emoticon. A user wrote, “The sweetest!” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one simply wrote. “Sweetheart” with a red heart.

Image Source: Reese Witherspoon's Twitter