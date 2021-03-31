Reese Witherspoon Has Nothing But Praises For Priyanka Chopra's 'Unfinished'; Take A Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram Stories to give a special thanks to Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde fame star shared her copy of Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished as the latest addition to her morning reading session. She called Priyanka a "generous, talented and dynamic woman". Priyanka, then, gushed over how receiving compliments from Reese "meant the world to her".

Reese Witherspoon praises Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Recently, Priyanka's Isn't It Romantic? co-star Rebel Wilson too took to her Instagram Story to share her excitement about reading the actor's memoir. She thanked Priyanka for sending her a package on the release of the new book and found it "awesome". Priyanka reshared the Instagram Story and was delighted as she added "XOXOX" with a heart emoji for her colleague.

Lara Dutta too received a copy from the Baywatch actor. She also received a personalized note that read, "Hope our memories match". Lara immediately added it to her, "Currently Reading" list and told Priyanka that she was very excited to finally start reading Unfinished.

Celebrities react to Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished released on February 9, 2021. The book consists of many of Priyanka's important moments in her life and experiences in her long career of twenty years and many other achievements including being the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. It is described as a "collection of personal essays, stories and observations".

The book has managed to enter many bestseller lists in the United States of America, India and Canada. The actor took to her Instagram account on February 24, 2021, to share the news with her fans. She said that she was in "disbelief" that the book had entered so many best-selling lists.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir will soon be available in Hindi. The title reads Abhi Baaki Hai Safar which means the "Journey is still Continuing". She shared the news with fans on March 5, 2021, announcing that the book would be available for pre-order on Amazon.

The actor was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger. The movie was executive produced by Chopra, also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. For her next project, Priyanka will be starring in The Matrix 4. The movie also features Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and others.

