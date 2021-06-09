Reese Witherspoon 'overjoyed' To Be 'ready For Summer' After Getting Fully Vaccinated

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon took to her social media to share her joy of getting ready for summer after getting vaccinated against the contagious disease. Stepping into the summer, the actress glowed as she spent a calm afternoon at the poolside doing fun activities with her best friend. Check out Reese Witherspoon's latest Instagram post here.

Reese Witherspoon is 'ready for summer'

The 45-year-old actress could not wait to get her feet wet in the pool and get ready for the approaching summer. She shared a selfie of her wearing a summer hat and told her fans that she was 'ready for summer'. Sharing that she was fully vaccinated, the actress appeared overjoyed to spend her hot summer days. She wrote, 'I’m OVERJOYED to finally be enjoying some family fun! #vaccinated and ready for summer'.

Starting the summer off with a bang, Reese Witherspoon's photos on her story showed her sitting by the poolside. Clad with summer essentials like a straw basket and sunscreen, the actress spent her time sunbathing and reading books. Accompanying her was her best friend, as the duo enjoyed a fun snack together.

Netizens' reaction to Reese Witherspoon's latest post

It was evident from the comment section that the fans shared her enthusiasm and congratulate the actress for getting vaccinated. Many complimented her summer look as one commented that she looked stunning. Several fans wished the actress an amazing summer and encouraged her to enjoy her vacation.

More on Reese Witherspoon's photos and videos

Enjoying a following of over 25 million followers, the actress shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video of her sipping wine by the beach and enjoying her vacation. In another post, she shared her recipe for a Watermelon margarita with her fans with fun background music.

The actress also has a penchant for sharing moments with her family on social media. Reese posed with her niece as the duo appeared flaunting Reese's clothing lines. She also wished her mother on Mother's day with a sweet post and penned down a personal note.

