Reese Witherspoon Posts Video Of Her 'spicy Chicken' Mania On Instagram; Watch

Reese Witherspoon is known to be quite active on social media and often posts entertaining and relatable content on her Instagram for her fans. She keeps her fans and followers regularly updated about herself and what she is up to. While the actor has posted her videos several times in the past, the latest video shared by her is quite unlike any other ones on her social media. She has posted a short video of her getting three kinds of spicy dishes for herself and trying them for the amusement of her fans.

Reese Witherspoon’s spicy chicken moment

Her video starts off as Reese makes a drive to a restaurant in Nashville called Hattie B’s, from where she got a takeout of three dishes of spicy chicken, each spicier than the next. She mentions several times in the video that she does not like any spicy dish at various points; right from when she is getting the takeout till before actually trying the dishes. She opened up the dishes on her kitchen table, with an aim of reviewing each dish after trying it. The first dish that she tried was the least spicy among the three, which she preferred trying instantly.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon Posts Photo With Son On Instagram, Fans Call Them 'twins'

Reese nervously laughed while trying the second one, which was medium spicy and even had a slice of bread to reduce burning sensation in the mouth. It was also ‘approved’ by her, just like the previous one. The final dish, however, was way spicier than the previous two, as it visibly looked as well. She felt the burn in her mouth as soon as she tried the third chicken and nervously laughed as she fanned her tongue. Seconds later, the spice started to catch on even more and she had to immediately pour a glass of milk for herself.

Image courtesy: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon's Net Worth Will Leave Her Fans Astounded; Details Inside

Finally, she reviewed each of the chicken dishes. While she straight up rejected the spiciest dish out of the three, Reese preferred the rest of the two dishes. She said that while she enjoyed the least spicy dish, the medium spicy chicken happens to be her favourite. Her fans posted all kinds of amused reactions on the post. They even shared their own experiences and preferred restaurants for spicy food in the comments. While Reese has been making fewer appearances on screen lately, she is still popular among younger fans from her brief appearance in the classic sitcom Friends.

ALSO READ: FRIENDS' Rachel To Chandler: Know What The Actors Are Up To Now

ALSO READ: Did Reese Witherspoon And Paul Rudd Invent The Selfie In 1996? Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.