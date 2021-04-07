Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her Favourite Book For April, Reviews 'Northern Spy'

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is an avid reader and posts a review of her favourite book every single month. The Academy Award winner has also created a separate Instagram account for her book reviews, called the Reese's Book Club and it already has two million followers. Here is everything you need to know about Reese Witherspoon's book club and her pick for the month of April.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram book review

Sweet Home Alabama actor Reese Witherspoon has chosen her favourite read for the month of April, and it is called the Northern Spy, written by Flynn Berry. Reese took to her official Instagram handle, as well as her book club account, and posted a brief review of the Northern Spy.

The Hollywood star posted a series of pictures posing with the book and captioned it, "Calling all self-proclaimed detectives!ðŸ•µðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸ If you love a mystery, then you’ll devour this month’s @reesesbookclub pick, #NorthernSpy by @flynnberryauthor. Set in Northern Ireland, this story explores a world of secrets and lies that tear 2 sisters apart. Following a pitfall with the IRA, one sister is framed for espionage while the other is forced to choose between protecting her loved ones or facing unimaginable consequences. I loved this thrill ride of a book... especially a twist that I did not see coming. Sisterhood, motherhood, and espionage all in one book. Join me on #Reese’sBookClub as we uncover this mystery and learn where true loyalties lie. ðŸ§"

Reese Witherspoon's Book Club

The Little Fires Everywhere star has a separate Instagram account for her monthly book reviews and it is known as Reese Witherspoon's Book Club. Every month, the actor chooses books she loves with a woman at the center of the story. Reese has reviewed around 52 books till now and her club has reached a massive following of 2 million within a few months. Her book club's review for the Northern Spy read, "Change your location to the edge of your seat because the April #ReesesBookClub pick, Northern Spy, will have you living there. â â Your mission, if you choose to accept, is to hold on while we dive into @FlynnBerryauthor’s fast-paced, Northern Ireland-set thriller where two sister spies get caught up in secrets that threaten to tear them and their homeland apart.â â We're all about a mystery where it takes two to entangle and one wrong move to destroy everything."

