Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her New Novel Recommendation For May 2021

Reese Witherspoon is among the active Hollywood celebrities on social media who keeps her fans updated about what she is up to. The actor has begun her own book club titled Reese’s Book Club, through which she actively gives recommendations to her fans about her preferred choice of novels every month. She has recently posted her new recommendation of this month on Instagram, which happens to be a novel written by author Laura Dave. Reese posted a long message about what to expect from the book in the caption, which soon received messages of appreciation from her fans.

Reese Witherspoon recommends Laura Dave’s new novel

Reese Witherspoon had begun her book club a while ago and has sent her recommendations for quite a few novels till date. Her new recommendation on Instagram is Laura Dave’s latest novel The Last Thing He Told Me. The actor penned a long message in support of this novel in her new post by saying that readers will “not be able to put this book down”. She then gave a brief introduction of some of the major characters in this novel around whom the plot revolves.

Describing the summary, Reese said that the story focuses on a woman named Hannah who has just begun to adapt to her new life as a married woman and a stepmother when her husband suddenly disappears after requesting her in his note to take care of his daughter. Reese further said that this novel covers "mysterious identities, unreliable friendships, dubious loyalties and terrifying chase sequences through the streets of Austin, Texas". The Instagram post soon received reactions from fans, who thanked her for this recommendation and paid compliments to her choice in books.

Reese Witherspoon has starred in a long list of hit films and TV shows during the course of her career. Some of her notable performances can be seen in American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Hot Pursuit, A Wrinkle in Time and many others. She had also briefly appeared in the popular American sitcom Friends, along with other shows such as Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Saturday Night Live, among others.

