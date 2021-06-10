Reese Witherspoon Sends Bday Love To Natalie Portman: 'Honor To Know Your Brilliant Mind'

Natalie Portman celebrated her 40th birthday on June 9. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram Stories and send birthday love to the birthday girl. Wishing Natalie Portman on her 40th birthday, Reese said, "Happy Birthday to this legend !" and further added, "Nat, you are such an inspiration". As seen in Reese Witherspoon's Instagram, she shared two Instagram Stories wishing Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman's birthday sees a heartfelt post by Reese Witherspoon

In the first Instagram Story, Reese Witherspoon reposted a post by an Instagram page, wherein the user collaged videos of Natalie's best characters. This post featured Portman's roles from V for Vendetta (2005), Black Swan (2010), Closer (2004), Leon: The Professional (1994), Jackie (2016) and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999). Sharing this Instagram post on social media, Reese Witherspoon called Natalie a legend and an inspiration.

IMAGE: REESE WITHERSPOON'S INSTAGRAM

As seen in Reese Witherspoon's second Instagram story on Natalie Portman's birthday, the FRIENDS star shared a picture with the latter. Here, Reese and Natalie were seen twinning in gorgeous black gowns. While Witherspoon wore a full-sleeved body con outfit, Natalie Portman sported a no-sleeve long mesh gown.

Talking about Natalie Portman, Reese said, "No one advocates for others more fiercely than Natalie Portman. She further added, "Nat, it is an honour to know your brilliant mind and the way you make the world brighter every day". "Happy Birthday", Reese Witherspoon concluded.

IMAGE: REESE WITHERSPOON'S INSTAGRAM

Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman have never worked together in a film. However, the former had produced the latter's 2019 American science fiction drama, Lucy in the Sky. The film is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Noah Hawley. This is also the filmmaker's feature directorial debut. Loosely inspired by the life of NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak, Lucy in the Sky stars Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Colman Domingo, and Ellen Burstyn.

The science fiction drama premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2019. However, the film received negative reviews from critics. Lucy in the Sky was a box-office bomb, grossing a mere $325,950 against its $21.4 million budget.

IMAGE: REESE WITHERSPOON'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

