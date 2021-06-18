Reese Witherspoon Shares A Peek Into Her "photo-op" From Childhood; See Pic

Reese Witherspoon is known to be among the active Hollywood celebrities on social media who frequently posts entertaining content for her fans. While most of what she posts is related to her work, the actor has shared a rare photo from her childhood. The click dates back to the time when she was just 7-year-old when she was caught in an amusing act by the camera. Reese also posted a comic note about this moment in the caption, which soon yielded all kinds of warm reactions by her fans.

Reese Witherspoon shares a rare memory from childhood

The photo that the Legally Blonde star has shared on Instagram is one of the rare few pictures from her childhood that are available on social media. In a funny moment, she is seen posing for the camera with one crab on each hand, who also appear to be facing the lenses. Reese matched the amusing moment with an equally quirky note in the caption, which reads, “Never missed a good photo op... even at 7.... 🦀😜”. Her fans took no time in sending their amused reactions, with many of them calling the click “adorable”.

A few months ago, Witherspoon had also launched her new initiative called Reese’s Book Club, in which she reviews a new novel every month. Quite recently, she had posted a review of a book called Seven Days In June by author Tia Williams. She began her review by writing, “How about a sexy modern love story to start the summer off right?”. The actor then penned a short note of praise for the author that reads, “The author, @tiawilliamswrites, writes with great humor and complexity about a myriad of topics, including the trappings of success, single parenting a teenage daughter, living with chronic indescribable pain, how to deal with a history of mental illness and addiction”.

Apart from Legally Blonde, she has also worked in other popular films such as American Psycho, The Good Lie, Hot Pursuit and more. Many would also know her for playing Rachel Green’s sister Jill in Friends. She had also made a special appearance in the reunion special of the sitcom.

