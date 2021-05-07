Reese Witherspoon Shares A Throwback Pic From Childhood, Says 'Even At 7, She Had A Plan'

Looks like Reese Witherspoon had a day with her childhood albums. The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from her childhood. In the picture, the young Reese can be seen sitting on a chair while she is smiling for the camera. She is wearing a polo t-shirt along with pants, socks and sneakers. She kept her long wavy hair open while rocking the middle-parted style. In the caption, she talks about being young and having a plan. It reads, "Even at 7, she had a plan. #tbt". Her fans in the comment section are adoring her. Check it out.

Reese Witherspoon shares a childhood picture

(Image Courtesy: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram)

Earlier, the Legally Blonde actor shared a reel that followed her journey as an actor. She shared a compilation of pictures from the late '90s to early 00s where she appeared in various magazines and award functions. In the caption, she talked about living in the aesthetic of the '90s. It reads, "When you lived the #90saesthetic..". The video has over 7 million views. Check it out.

The actor has begun her own book club titled Reese’s Book Club, through which she actively gives recommendations to her fans about her preferred choice of novels every month. She has recently posted her new recommendation of this month on Instagram, which happens to be a novel written by author Laura Dave. The name of the book is The Last Thing He Told Me.

The actor penned a message in support of this novel in her new post by saying that readers will “not be able to put this book down”. She also explained about the characters in the book. It reads, "Holy Moly!... you will NOT be able to put this book down! If you’re looking for the ultimate page-turner, I highly recommend The Last Thing He Told Me by @lauradaveauthor. This story centers around Hannah, who is settling into her new role as a wife & stepmother when her husband suddenly disappears leaving her with an ominous note and a request to protect his daughter. There’s so much to love about this thrilling, roller coaster of a novel: mysterious identities, unreliable friendships, dubious loyalties and terrifying chase sequences through the streets of Austin, Texas. Pick up a copy and join me to discuss our May 2021 @reesesbookclub pick!". Check it out.

IMAGE: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.