Reese Witherspoon Shares BTS Of 'The Morning Show', Says 'lights, Camera, Wind"

Reese Witherspoon recently gave her fans a sneak peek into the BTS moments of The Morning Show. On June 28, she took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from the sets of the American drama streaming television series. Sharing behind the scene moments of The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon said, "Lights, camera, WIND!". As seen in Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a black mini dress, with three fourth sleeves and a V neckline design. She posted an image posing on a chair. Reese also shared a video of her, wherein her makeup artist is seen blowing air from the blowing machine on the former.

Reese Witherspoon shares BTS from 'The Morning Show'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their response to Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post. One of the users said, "Strong smart and powerful", while another added, "look at you, superstar! this look is absolutely beautiful". A fan comment read as "You are just so darn cute". Another fan commented, "A little black dress will always do the trick! You look gorgeous!". Take a look at some more fans' comment below.

Recently, Reese Witherspoon bid goodbye to the comedy show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of videos from her visit to the show. Reese Witherspoon also penned a lengthy note dedicated to host Conan. She said, "Can’t say enough kind words about Conan O’Brien".

She further added, "What a brilliant, kind, hysterically funny and genuinely curious late night host". Reese Witherspoon said, "He always listened to my crazy stories and laughed at my weird jokes every time I can around for a visit". "Thank you Conan and the whole @teamcoco for keeping us laughing for so many years!", the star concluded.

Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. It premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. The Morning Show is inspired by the book 'Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV', written by Brian Stelter.

IMAGE: REESE WITHERSPOON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.