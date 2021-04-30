Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Grandmother's Motto On Life With An Adorable Picture: READ

Along with sharing pictures and videos on social media, some celebrities use this platform to share inspirational notions with their fans. Adding to the list is Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, who uses her Instagram to not only connect with her fans but also to educate and inspire her fans on various topics. In her recent post, Reese had some useful advice that she shared with an adorable picture.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post

The 45-year-old actress shared a picture of her dog Minnie sitting comfortably in a basket. On the basket, the writing 'Look good, feel good, do good' was embroidered in white thread. Reese wrote in the caption that it was her Grandmother's motto with the #LookGoodFeelGoodDoGood.

Netizens' reaction to Reese' life motto

Fans flooded the comment section with comments like 'cute' and 'adorable. The heart emojis were spammed all over under the post as fans could not help but adore the picture. Other fans commented that Reese gave them good advice and thanked her for sharing it with them.

Pic Credit: Reese Witherspoon IG

A look at Reese Witherspoon's photos and videos on Instagram

Pic Credit: Reese Witherspoon IG

Recently, the actress participated in an internet trend where she presented her 90's aesthetic with her photos of the 90s. In the video compilation, Reese showed off her outfits and styles and also included her red carpet looks. Inspired by her, actress Kate Walsh also took to her social media to participate in the trend where she shared her pictures from the 90's era. The actress also shares pictures of her son and family on her Instagram.

Always an advocate for women's rights. Reese Witherspoon's Instagram story urged female writers to participate in a program that will help boost their writings. A proud moment for the actress as her business Hello Sunshine was listed in the top '100 Most Influential Companies by the Time Magazine'. She wrote in the caption that it was a dream she never thought would come true. She also graced the cover picture of the magazine. Check out Reese Witherspoon's photos on her Instagram here.

Promo Pic Credit: Reese Witherspoon IG

