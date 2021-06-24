Reese Witherspoon Shares Picture That Pretty Much 'sums' Her Up, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Big Little Lies actor Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself that "sums" her up. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a black dress with her blonde hair open and minimal makeup. She has one of her hands on her jaw while the other one is resting on the table. Take a look at Reese Witherspoon's latest picture.

Reese Witherspoon share the picture that "sums" her up

While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "This pretty much sums me up." in the caption. As soon as the actor posted the picture, her fans flooded the comments section. They expressed their liking towards her smile and also appreciated her look. Check out the fan reactions below.

Earlier, she shared a picture with the legendary actor Meryl Streep on her birthday. Reese wrote in the caption that she was celebrating the "icon" and proceeded to ask fans about their favourite Meryl Streep movie. She wrote, "Celebrating this icon today! What’s your favorite #MerylStreep movie?".

The two have worked together in movies like Rendition, Everthing/Copy and This Changes Everything. The duo also recently was a part of the drama series Big Little Lies. The veteran actor joined the cast in the second season of the show where she played the role of Nicole Kidman's mother-in-law. The season focused on Meryl searching for the truth. The eight-time Emmy Award winning show also features Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz in the lead role. Have a look at Reese Witherspoon's photo.

A look at Reese Witherspoon's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen playing the lead role in the miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere. The series was released in 2020 and also featured Kerry Washington in the lead role. Other than this, she was also a part of Friends: The Reunion where she appeared as a guest. Reese is currently working on the upcoming movie, Sing 2, which is the sequel to the 2016 film Sing. She will also appear in novel based drama film Where the Crawdads Sing.

