Reese Witherspoon Shares Quirky Video Of How She Got Her 'Oscars Glam'; Check Out Here

The Oscars 2021 were held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre and actor Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet in a stunning red gown. She took to her Instagram account and shared a fun way of how she dressed up for the event. Take a look at what she wore as you read further.

Reese Witherspoon walks down the red carpet in a beautiful red ensemble

Reese shared her "Oscars Glam" look with a quirky Reels video. The actor took the 2020 “Pass The Brush’ challenge, wherein she first shared her non-glam look wearing her robe and no make-up, after which she transitioned into her glammed up look. The actor chose a red gown for her outfit, which had a knot-detailing in the front and halter neck.

For accessories, she wore drop earrings and added a black and gold belt to her gown. The actor left her hair open with minimal makeup, and a bracelet. She uploaded the Reels video with the caption, “#Oscars glam: What... like it’s hard?,” quoting her famous dialogue from her movie Legally Blonde. The video has over 362k likes since it was shared and a series of comments under it, take a look at some of them here.

The actor had also shared her Oscar ensemble in a post earlier on Sunday, as she posed in her hotel room after getting ready. In the carousel post, she also added a picture with her "hot date" - Laura Dern who wore a black and white ensemble. Along with the pictures, Reese congratulated those who were nominated and was honoured to be a part of the ceremony. She wrote, “Congratulations to all of tonight's #Oscars nominees! I’m so honoured to be a part of this evening, celebrating the magic of movies and their ability to make us feel more connected to the world around us. Swipe to see my hot date”.

Reese had shared videos of her getting ready as well on her Instagram stories, where she also shared a video of her getting an RT-PCR test done, to ensure the safety of all those who attended the ceremony.

Promo Image Source: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

