Last Updated:

Reese Witherspoon Shares Quirky Video Of How She Got Her 'Oscars Glam'; Check Out Here

Reese Witherspoon walks down the Oscars 2021 red carpet in a beautiful red ensemble; shared a quirky video of her getting ready in her Instagram Reels.

Written By
Arundhati Vivek
Source: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Source: Reese Witherspoon Instagram


The Oscars 2021 were held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre and actor Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet in a stunning red gown. She took to her Instagram account and shared a fun way of how she dressed up for the event. Take a look at what she wore as you read further.

Reese Witherspoon walks down the red carpet in a beautiful red ensemble

Reese shared her "Oscars Glam" look with a quirky Reels video. The actor took the 2020 “Pass The Brush’ challenge, wherein she first shared her non-glam look wearing her robe and no make-up, after which she transitioned into her glammed up look. The actor chose a red gown for her outfit, which had a knot-detailing in the front and halter neck.

For accessories, she wore drop earrings and added a black and gold belt to her gown. The actor left her hair open with minimal makeup, and a bracelet. She uploaded the Reels video with the caption, “#Oscars glam: What... like it’s hard?,” quoting her famous dialogue from her movie Legally Blonde. The video has over 362k likes since it was shared and a series of comments under it, take a look at some of them here.

READ | How old was Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde'? Know about the actor and her 2001 movie

The actor had also shared her Oscar ensemble in a post earlier on Sunday, as she posed in her hotel room after getting ready. In the carousel post, she also added a picture with her "hot date" - Laura Dern who wore a black and white ensemble. Along with the pictures, Reese congratulated those who were nominated and was honoured to be a part of the ceremony. She wrote, “Congratulations to all of tonight's #Oscars nominees! I’m so honoured to be a part of this evening, celebrating the magic of movies and their ability to make us feel more connected to the world around us. Swipe to see my hot date”.

READ | Reese Witherspoon reveals her favourite book for April, reviews 'Northern Spy'

Reese had shared videos of her getting ready as well on her Instagram stories, where she also shared a video of her getting an RT-PCR test done, to ensure the safety of all those who attended the ceremony.

Promo Image Source: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT