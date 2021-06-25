Reese Witherspoon Shares 'Sing 2' Trailer; Know All About The Film's Cast And Release Date

Reese Witherspoon is back with the sequel to her animated musical, Sing 2. She took to Instagram to share the Sing 2 trailer and wrote that she was very excited about it. Sing 2 takes on a musical adventure of legendary singer out of retirement and making a hit show.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo showed her excitement and wrote, "My daughters favourite movie!! Yay."

What happens in the Sing 2 trailer?

The trailer starts off with a wolf producer of a reality tv show, Jimmy Crystal take auditions for his show. He is displeased by each performance and is quick to reject them. When Buster Moon and his friends take the stage, Crystal sighs and exclaims that he wants something "interesting" on his show. Buster uses this opportunity to get the producer's attention on him and his troop and claims that he will bring back legendary singer, Lion Clay Calloway and will convince him to perform for the show. Crystal's eyes light up at this as Calloway is his daughter, Porche's favourite artist. Thus, Buster and his team embark on a journey to bring Calloway back and perform a spectacular piece with him.

The trailer features songs like Shawn Mendes' There's Nothing Holding Me Back and Alicia Keys' Girl On Fire among others.

The cast and Sing 2 release date

Matthew McConaughey returns as Buster, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Tori Kelly as Meena and Taron Egerton as Johnny. Along with them, we will see Bobby Cannvalle as Jimmy Crystal. singer Halsey as Porche Crystal and Bono as Clay Calloway. Pharrell Williams and Letitia Wright will also be featuring their voices in the film!

Sing 2 is all set to release on December 22, 2021, and fans are hoping that the film is as good as it looks. One user commented, "This actually looks cool, can't wait!" Another wrote, "This better not be a trainwreck like other sequels."

Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings and produced by Chris Meledandri.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SING 2 TRAILER

