Reese Witherspoon Snapped Without Wedding Ring After Divorce Announcement

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon was seen in public without wearing her wedding ring. This comes after the actress revealed that she is parting ways with Jim Toth, her husband of 11 years. The Big Little Lies actor was photographed in Nashville, Tennessee.

The report of Witherspoon’s sighting came from Page Six. Witherspoon appeared in casual attire as she wore a blue and white checkered shirt, white trousers and a straw hat. She enhanced her look by matching a brown belt, a pair of heels and a bag.

The This Means War actor previously announced that she would be divorcing Jim Toth. Toth is an actor and producer and tied the knot with Witherspoon back in March 2011. The 52-year-old shares their son Tennessee James Toth with the actor. From her previous marriage with Ryan Phillippe, Reese is mother to 23-year-old Ava Phillippe, and 19-year-old Deacon Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon’s divorce announcement

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth previously announced their divorce by putting out a joint statement. In the statement, the former couple said that they decided on divorce with “a great deal of care and consideration.” They added that despite their separation, they are turning the page towards the next chapter in their lives with “deep love, kindness and mutual respect” for their marriage.

The Hollywood actor has been part of several notable films in the industry. She is known for her roles in Legally Blonde (2001), American Psycho (2000), Cruel Intentions (1999), This Means War (2012), and Walk the Line (2005) among others. Her most recent effort was Your Place or Mine alongside the Two and a Half Men actor Ashton Kutcher.