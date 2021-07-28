Reese Witherspoon To Co-produce 7th Televised Fundraising Event 'Stand Up To Cancer'

Reese Witherspoon along with Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and more are reuniting for the seventh cancer fundraising special Stand Up To Cancer, which will be airing commercial-free on August 21, 2021. Reese Witherspoon along with husband Jim Toth will be executively producing the show with Sofia Vergara, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho on board as cohost. Common and Brittany Howard, both of whom have lost their parents to cancer, are the first of many people lined up to perform at the show. The special, which raises money for cancer research and new treatments, will also be available to stream live and view on-demand across streaming platforms.

Ahead of the Stand Up To Cancer event, Witherspoon mentioned that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She added that so many people have had personal experiences with the disease and further appreciated the doctors and scientists operating with the foundation who tirelessly work on "important cancer research, innovative treatments and much-needed patient care".

Her husband, Jim Toth, who lost his father to cancer says it is an honour to be able to work for supporting the incredible work of Stand Up To Cancer by being onboard as executive producers.

The podcast will broadcast from Los Angeles and air on more than 60 participating media platforms across the U.S. and Canada, including all major broadcast networks in the U.S. which will be donating one hour of commercial-free prime time slot for the event. The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered cancer care and research as well as caused delays in screenings, diagnosis, and treatment. It has also critically impacted the fundraising required for innovative, high-quality cancer treatments and new approaches to cancer screening.

A cancer survivor, Sofia Vergara mentioned that an early diagnosis of the disease was an important part of healing from it. Stressing on the delays caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, she urged people to stand up for the cause in order to equip people with resources for early detection.

Tran ho and Jeong also mentioned that due to community efforts in promoting cancer research, Tran's life was saved 2 years ago and further stated that the organisation's efforts that span more than a decade will ensure that all cancer patients become survivors like Tran.

Anthony Anderson added that it is important for people to step up and take charge of their health and mentioned he was proud to be joining his friends for this noble cause.

