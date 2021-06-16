Reese Witherspoon Underwent Hypnosis To Treat Panic Attacks During Filming Of 'Wild'

Wild is a 2014 biographical adventure drama film directed by Jean-Marc Vallé that starred Reese Witherspoon in the lead role. The actor earned an Oscar nomination for her performance but recently revealed that transforming into the role was not easy. In a recent conversation, Reese revealed that she suffered from severe panic attacks before filming began and underwent hypnosis to treat them. Read ahead to know more about Reese Witherspoon's hypnosis.

Reese Witherspoon underwent hypnosis treatment during the filming of Wild

Speaking to Interview magazine, Reese said, "Probably Wild," when asked about which of her roles "changed" her the most. Further, she added that she was “very scared” to do her role. She was having panic attacks for three weeks before she started filming and went through hypnosis treatment.

Describing what made her panic, Reese said, “There was the nudity, sexuality, and drug-use aspect, but also being alone on camera with no other actors.” She had never been alone in scenes for days and back then, there were probably 25 days of the shoot where she had no other actor opposite her. It was just her, a camera and a backpack and she was wondering if it was going to be “so boring.”

The movie starred Reese Witherspoon as author Cheryl Strayed who hiked alone through 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail to recover from a series of personal tragedies. The film was inspired by Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 memoir named Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail. Though the actor could have walked away from the role, she said that the story was important to her as a woman and had a huge impact on her.

Reese said, “And Cheryl Strayed's book was so beautiful and sacred to me because it spoke to me so deeply about how we as women have to save ourselves.” There is no mother, father or spouse coming to save one. She thought it was radical that the end of the film ends up with no family, no money, no job but only happiness. Reese doesn’t know if she would ever work that hard again, but the film changed her on a “cellular level.”

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM WILD)

