The Morning Show is a popular American drama television series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and it initially premiered on November 1, 2019. While the duo became popular with this show, their work history goes way back. Witherspoon appeared as a guest on Friends and played Aniston's sister, Jill Greene.

As Jennifer Aniston turns a year older today, her Friends co-star wished her and also shared a clip from the iconic TV sitcom Friends.

Reese Witherspoon extends birthday wish to her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston

On Friday, Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her co-star Jennifer Aniston. The Big Little Lies actor shared a picture with Aniston, both donned in black coloured formal attires. They showed thumbs up, as they posed for the picture. Sharing the post, the Friends actor captioned the post as "When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile. Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday! (balloon,cake & gift emoticon)"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with comments like "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston Keep on shining and smiling; have fun celebrating!", and "I love you both! Favourite actresses!! (two heart emoticons". While the rest of the users simply dropped birthday wishes for the actor.

Reese Witherspoon also posted a clip from the iconic TV sitcom Friends, which became a massive hit and ran from 1994 to 2004. On the show, Aniston and Witherspoon essayed the role of sisters. Sharing the clip, the Shine On with Reese host captioned the post as "In honour of @jenniferaniston’s bday: the Green Sisters"

The Morning Show renewed for season 3

The popular series, The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+ has been renewed for the third season, however, the release date of the same is yet to be announced. The official Instagram handle of the show shared the delightful news. Sharing the news they captioned the post as -"It’s all over the news… #TheMorningShow will return for a Season 3. 🎉 What do you think is next for UBA and your favourite hosts?"

