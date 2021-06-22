Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Shares A Mushy Photo With Her Beau; Check Out

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to share a happy post with her beau Owen Mahoney that is truly unmissable. Ava shared the sweet picture and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ava Phillippe shared a picture soaking up in the sun with Owen Mahoney and it is unmissable. In the picture, the duo can be seen taking a selfie, and are all smiles for the camera. The selfie was taken at the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas, which is known for its nightly bat flights. Ava is seen donning a maroon and white polka dot spaghetti top, while Owen wore a denim shirt

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note, revealing details about the same. She wrote, “the bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Ava shared the post online, fans went on to leave many comments in the comment section. Among the many, Reese Witherspoon too went on to leave a sweet comment on the post. Adding a love-struck emoji she wrote, “these two”. Some of the users also lauded the picture, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Totally Reese and Ryan”. Another user wrote, “Hi cutie! Welcome to Texas”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Ava goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, and more, giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Eva had earlier shared a sweet picture of her mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day and it was all things sweet. In the picture, Reese is seen holding a placard that reads ‘Best Mom’ and is all smiles for the camera. One can see the sun's rays perfectly falling on her. Along with the picture, she wrote, “To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother’s Day”. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Ava Phillippe Instagram

